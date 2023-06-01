Hurricane season means it's time to prepare your yard

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — The calendar turned to June 1 overnight, marking the first day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, and there is a lot to keep in mind when gearing up for storm season.

ABC Action News' Keely McCormick went out with a tree trimming company recently as they got one Bay Area home storm ready to find tips you can use at your home.

The bottom line is - prepare your home now. It could save a lot of time, money, and peace of mind down the road.

James Weaver with Jaws Tree Service has been storm-prepping homes in the Bay Area for 30 years now.

He said it is important to get ahead of the storm and prepare your yard now. That will prevent your home from being damaged by trees during a hurricane or even a typical summer storm.

Weaver said, “This typically helps your typical Tampa every day across the bay 60 mph afternoon storms that can handle that's gonna early puts you in a comfortable category here.”

Weaver said homeowners should clear out their gutters and keep the bushes trimmed. Take a walk through your yard and clear out any loose limbs or dead branches.

When it comes to the big trees, Weaver said you need to hire a professional.

“They're going to have a really deep dive into what kind of tree you have, what condition it's in, and give you a plan of action how to manage those trees​,” Weaver said.

He said to hire someone who is ISA certified and tree risk assessment qualified. Weaver explained that will best prepare your ward for a storm, and it will prevent spending more money on unnecessary work.

Weaver said, “The industry is not regulated. Do your due diligence, check it out, don't go with the guy who knocked on your door with the first thing they say.”

Also, lookout for companies who want to overcoat your trees and overcharge your credit card. Weaver explained minor clean-up goes a long way.

“The general maintenance and upkeep of your trees over a period of time with a qualified arborist is going to get you a lot better off absolutely rather than an aggressive come in and take out​,” Weaver said.