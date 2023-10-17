Hillsborough School Board to discuss adding ad valorem tax to ballot for voters

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board will meet on Tuesday.

At that meeting, the board is expected to approve a resolution that would potentially bring the question of an ad valorem tax to voters.

According to the district, the education funds available to the school board through state funding limit resources.

Approving the resolution would initiate the process to add a question to the November 5, 2024 general election ballot that would allow Hillsborough voters to give the school board the authority to levy an ad valorem tax increase of 1.0 mil.

The district would use the money for operational expenses that would mainly go to recruiting and retaining teachers and staff, and fund other instruction-related costs.

Hillsborough schools have experience a shortage of funding to keep teachers and support staff, according to the district.

Leaders credit that partially to the national teacher shortage and increase of cost-of-living expenses in the Tampa Bay area.

Any revenue that would be generated from this millage would go towards all current district personnel and hiring new employees to make their salary competitive with surrounding counties and other large Florida school districts.

Charter schools would receive a proportionate share based on student enrollment required by law.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

