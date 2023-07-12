Hillsborough leaders to discuss price tag for MacDill ferry project

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County officials will discuss the price tag for a ferry project that would connect South Hillsborough County to MacDill Airforce Base.

It's a project that has been in the works for a few years now. The project is going to cost about $20 million more than expected due to rising costs and inflation.

In 2021 a report estimated the project's total capital cost would be about $51 million. The new 2023 estimated cost is more than $75 million.

Hillsborough County Commissioners want to know how it's going to pay the cost overruns.

Unlike the Cross Bay Ferry, which runs from Tampa to St. Pete, this ferry would run from South Hillsborough County to MacDill. It would provide a direct route for people who need to go to and from the air force base. Officials say the ferry will reduce traffic congestion on our already busy roads.

In addition to the costs, commissioners have questions about protecting wildlife.

This ferry route would go through waters where manatees are, so the county wants to know how they can mitigate the impact on manatees. According to the agenda, the report will be presented around 10:30 am today.

