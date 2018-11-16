Hillsborough deputies conducting triple death investigation after responding to house fire call

Mostly Cloudy
Homicide investigation underway after 3 bodies found in Clair-Mel
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a triple death investigation in the Palm River-Clair Mel area.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue initially responded to 16th Avenue near Margaret Street around 4 p.m. Thursday in reference to a house fire.
While on the scene, fire officials located three bodies inside the residence. HCFR says that the deaths are non-fire-related fatalities.
Their cause of death is unknown at this time.
Detectives are waiting to obtain a search warrant to enter the home.
No additional information has been released at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.