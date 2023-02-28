Hillsborough County Parks and Rec hosts 'It Takes a Village' community baby shower

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation is hosting a community baby shower to help up to 25 new or expecting parents.

The "It Takes A Village" community event is taking place on April 15, but organizers are already soliciting donations.

Needed items include diapers, diaper bags, baby thermometers, pacifiers, receiving blankets, baby clothes, and more.

Organizers have compiled an Amazon Wish list of suggested donation items, which can be shipped directly to the Roy Haynes Recreation Center, 1092 S. Village Ave., Tampa, FL 33612.

Other donations can be dropped off through April 10 at the University Area Community Complex, 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33613.

Donors are asked to first call Carrie Albano at (813) 836-1839 to arrange a drop-off time.

Donated items will be distributed at 10 a.m. on April 15 at the University Area Community Complex, 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33613.

Expectant or recent parents who want to participate in the shower must register by calling Carrie Albano at (813) 836-1839 or Sara Roman at (813) 558-5212, ext. 403. The deadline to register is April 10.