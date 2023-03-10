Hillsborough County mother suffers serious burns after a grilling accident

BRANDON, FLA. — A Hillsborough County mother is sharing her story after she suffered serious burns from a grilling accident.

In February, Debora Moore was juggling two children while trying to cook dinner. She had just cleaned her face by using rubbing alcohol when she went to attend to the grill. She was still carrying the bottle of rubbing alcohol in her hand.

"The wind blew because it was windy that day. The wind blew towards the alcohol and caught on fire on the outside first. I tried to throw it before I could throw it, it blew up in my hand," said Moore.

Moore said she remembered to stop, drop and roll to put out the fire. She later went to a hospital with second and third-degree burns.

"It was just that quick that you don’t think about and I was doing so many things, washing my face and just rushing and went outside. It happened just like that," said Moore.

She is sharing her story and hopes others do not make similar mistakes while grilling.

"I know we feel like we have to do everything, we’re like super moms, but a lot of times, it’s ok to slow down," said Moore.

The National Fire Protection Association offers the following grilling safety tips:

Only use grills outdoors, away from siding and deck railings.

Clean grills often and remove grease or fat build-up.

Make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting.

Have a 3-foot safe-zone around grills and campfires. Keep kids and pets away from the area.

Dispose of coals after they have cooled in a metal can.

Never leave grills, fire pits and patio torches unattended.

"It’s hard for me to walk. It’s hard for me to sleep. It’s hard for me to be able to even do anything for my kids," she said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, several factors contribute to grill fires every year including failure to clean the grill, a leak or break, equipment unattended, heat source too close to combustibles and an unclassified mechanical failure.

Moore needed numerous skin graph surgeries. She has been unable to work since the accident. Friends started a GoFundMe page to support her and her children.

She hopes others learn from her mistake and feels grateful she is alive.

"I can laugh alittle bit now now that it’s all over and I am here to be able to tell the story," said Moore.

"Just be mindful to slow down a little bit, sometimes."

