Hillsborough County family finds gator in their swimming pool

BRANDON, Fla. — A Hillsborough County family found a gator in their backyard swimming pool.

"I noticed there was a gator in there. I told everybody, but everybody thought I was just joking," said Carlos Rivera.

Carlos Rivera noticed the gator on Monday evening. He hoped the gator would find its own way out.

"I just went back inside and ate dinner and while we were eating dinner we kind of skimmed through the phone to see the authorities you had to call," said Rivera.

Rivera said the alligator found its own way out of the pool and then strolled through the yard.

His daughter, Veronica, got her boyfriend to help.

"We saw him walking around for a while and we were wondering who we should call like my dad said and then we decided its probably best because it was a baby alligator so we thought we could handle it," said Veronica Rivera.

The family placed the alligator into a garbage bin and took it to a nearby pond. Signs around the pond warn neighbors about gators.

"My boyfriend is from Missouri so he doesn't get much of this, he has like bears and stuff. He always thought the Florida stuff was a joke, but now he knows it's for real," said Veronica.

FWC officials will dispatch a contracted alligator trapper if an alligator is a nuisance, but the gator must be at least four feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets or property.

People with concerns about alligators may call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

In 2019, SNAP, The Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, received 14,072 nuisance alligator complaints resulting in the removal of 8,972 nuisance alligators.

