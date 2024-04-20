Hillsborough County deputies need help identifying man wanted for child sexual battery

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly sexually battered a minor.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the man is identified as a white male between the ages of 18 and 20.

Police say the suspect has a noticeable gap between his upper front teeth. His name is believed to be either "Bobby" or "Cole," and there is a possibility he lived in the Heather Lakes area of Brandon in 2022.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to call 813-247-8200.