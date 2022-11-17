Watch Now
HCSO launches homicide investigation after man dies from 'severe upper-body trauma' in Tampa

Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 08:57:44-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HCSO said that they responded to a call around 4:00 p.m. about a person down on Rosy Periwinkle Court. There, deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue found a man with severe upper-body trauma.

He was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HCSO said they believe this was an isolated incident and that the man didn't live in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

