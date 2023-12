HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A Gibsonton man was hit and killed in Hillsborough County on Friday after he was struck by a vehicle.

At about 10 p.m., an Infiniti Q50, driven by a 57-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 41.

At the intersection of Shirley Avenue, the 49-year-old pedestrian walked into the path of the Infiniti and was struck by the vehicle, a Florida Highway Patrol report stated.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.