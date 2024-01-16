Florida man arrested after shooting involving BB gun at McDonald's

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has arrested a man for his role in a shooting involving a BB gun Monday night at a local McDonald's.

At 8:35 p.m. Monday, 25-year-old Monte Outlaw and 18-year-old Jeremiah Lawson met outside the McDonald's, located at 502 West Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

Deputies said they had planned to use the internet and charge their electronic devices inside when an argument transpired, causing Outlaw to reach into his waistband, pull out the BB gun, and shoot Lawson in the nose.

Officials said Lawson received treatment for his injury at Tampa General Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.