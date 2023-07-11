Watch Now
Fire at Alessi Bakery causes some damage

Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from reaching the main part of the bakery
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 08:09:44-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A fire at Alessi Bakery in Tampa caused some damage Monday night, but Tampa Fire said firefighters were able to keep it from damaging the main part of the business.

Tampa Fire said crews were called to the bakery on Cypress Street just before 9 p.m. The fire was in the back outside refrigerator/freezer area.

The one-alarm fire was under control within 25 minutes, TFR said. Approximately 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

TFR said there was no one inside at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

The Tampa Fire Marshall's Office will investigate the cause.

