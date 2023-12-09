Watch Now
FHP: Man killed on I-75 after failing to stop for traffic

WFTS
Posted at 10:41 AM, Dec 09, 2023
A Bradenton man was killed in Interstate 75 crash on Friday after he failed to stop for traffic ahead, authorities said.

The 71-year-old driver was traveling southbound on I-75 in a Kia EV6, just north of State Road 618 in Hillsborough County, at about 7:32 p.m. When he failed to brake for stopped traffic ahead, the Kia hit the rear of a Ford pickup truck that was towing a trailer, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The Kia driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the 56-year-old truck driver from Spring Hill, nor his 56-year-old female passenger were injured, the report stated.

The crash closed portions of I-75 until 2 a.m.

