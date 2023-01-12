Watch Now
Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl in Tampa

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 15:02:43-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A doctor has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

On Monday, HCSO said the girl told deputies an older man drove up to her asking for directions at the University of South Florida. The girl stated she gave the man directions multiple times, but he continuously asked her to repeat herself.

Officials said the girl looked closer and noticed the man was exposed and was touching himself inappropriately. After realizing what was happening, the girl immediately left the area.

Investigators said Keivan Tavakoli, 52, turned out to be the suspect in this case. HCSO cameras showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times.

"The crime itself is sickening enough, but this was someone our community relied upon in their time of need.  A trusted source of care, that’s what makes this situation even more abhorrent," Sheriff Chronister said in a statement. 

Tavakoli was a doctor at Access Health Care in Spring Hill at the time of his arrest. He faces charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

