Detectives work to identify alleged commercial burglary suspects

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, October 30, two people allegedly stole over $1,000 in welding cable and escaped in a U-Haul, according to Tampa Police.

Police said the incident occurred at the Flexential Tampa - North Data Center, located at 8350 Parkedge Drive, where the suspects can be seen on film stealing nine spools of welding cable, each holding 50 feet.

According to TPD, one of the suspects appears to be an elderly white male with a beard and tattoos on the outsides of both arms on video footage and the other suspect is a white male with a red beard.

Police said the U-Haul has a walrus on the side of it.

Anyone with additional information that could assist investigators in identifying the culprits can phone 813.231.6130 or submit a tip through TIP411 or the Tampa PD app.