Deputies rescue autistic child from Pond in Thonotosassa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found themselves in a heart-stopping situation when a four-year-old child with autism was submerged in a deep, muddy pond in Thonotosassa on Tuesday, July 11.

Deputy Arron Gibson and Master Deputy Clarissa Brady sprang into action to rescue the four-year-old child after receiving a 911 call from a driver who said they saw the child, wearing only pull-ups, heading toward the pond.

Deputy Brady discovered the child struggling in the muddy waters, almost completely submerged.

Deputy Gibson plunged into the pond as Deputy Brady guided him to the child.

Related Story: WATCH: Team of deputies saves autistic child from Hillsborough County pond

Deputy Gibson was able to reach the child and bring him to safety; however, the rescue was not without its challenges.

“He was actually floating — barely floating — on top of the reeds,” said Deputy Gibson. “And on top of that, the mud — my feet are sinking in the mud. I had to use the weeds to pull myself out.”

Deputy Brady took over when they got out of the pond, comforting the child, who was uninjured and later reunited with his family.

“You know, you think about what could have happened if the lady hadn’t seen him if we couldn’t find him. I mean, it could have been, you know, a tragedy.” Said Deputy Brady.

Deputy Brady and Deputy Gibson say they aren’t heroes, but the child’s mom begs to differ. She said she and her husband wrote letters to both deputies, thanking them profusely for saving their son’s life.

She told ABC Action News that the Department of Children and Families has helped her better child-proof her home.