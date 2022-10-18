Watch Now
Crash in Hillsborough County shuts down all lanes on I-75 South

Posted at 9:57 PM, Oct 17, 2022
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Hillsborough County has shut down all lanes between Bruce B Downs and Fletcher Avenue on I-75 South, according to Florida 511.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash is causing major slowdowns. The average traffic speed is currently moving between 0 to 10 mph.

Florida 511 has reported that the crash involves hazardous materials. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is provided.

