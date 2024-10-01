Comfort Stations open in Hillsborough County for residents impacted by Helene

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa have opened six Comfort Stations for people who were impacted by Helene.
According to Hillsborough County, the comfort stations will provide a shower, restrooms, ice, washers and dryers for laundry, and charging stations for laptops and cell phones.
Hot meal boxes will also be provided at dinner and lunch times.
The comfort stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice at the following locations:
- Marjorie Park Marina, 97 Columbia Dr., Tampa, FL 33606
- Desoto Park, 2617 Corrine St., Tampa, FL 33605
- Apollo Beach Park & Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach, FL 33572
- Ruskin Park & Recreation Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570
- Sandy Perrone Park, 5120 Kelly Rd., Tampa, FL 33615
- Skyway Sports Complex & Park, 3901 George Rd., Tampa, FL 33634
For more information, click on this link
The massive piles of debris littering communities across the Bay Area are not likely to end soon. We went to Town n Country, Baycrest, and Dana Shores to see how those areas are coming together.
Neighbors helping neighbors as storm cleanup continues