Cold weather shelters to open up across Tampa Bay on Monday

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Cold weather shelters will open on Monday night in preparation for near freezing temperatures in Tampa Bay overnight.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will open tonight, Monday, January 1, for the homeless and for those who live in homes without adequate heat. The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to near freezing in Hillsborough County tonight.

Individuals who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call (813) 272-7272 between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.

Hillsborough County partners with the following organizations to provide cold weather shelters:



Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 635-8179

Media interviews available at this location only

Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town 'N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 554-5004

Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope @ the Cornerstone, 310 N. Collins St. in Plant City

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 323-4013

Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 671-7672

Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 221-4440

All cold weather shelters are also accepting donations, such as hats, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, disinfectant wipes and spray, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, disposable cups, coffee, creamer, paper plates, paper towels, plastic utensils, and sugar.

The lower-than-normal temperatures combined with strong winds could produce dangerous wind chills. Residents who must be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers, and limit skin exposure to the wind.

PASCO COUNTY

As a cold front moves through our area, temperatures are expected to fall into the mid to low 30's Monday night, creating dangerous conditions for anyone who will be outside for long periods of time.

For anyone needing shelter from the cold, Pasco County will open Cold Weather Shelters on Monday, January 1, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

Shelters:

In West Pasco:

FAMILIES - Call The United Way at 2-1-1

INDIVIDUALS - Joining Hands Missions, 3333 U.S. Hwy 19 N, Suite 1, Holiday /

727.215.8084

In East Pasco:

Restored Hope - call 352.437.4815 before 6:00 p.m. Monday. (Limited service.) Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills - call 813.810.8670 before 9:00 p.m. Monday.

(Limited service; no pets.)

All Cold Weather Shelters will close on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 a.m.

Children, the elderly and pets are especially vulnerable to the cold and extra care should be taken to protect them.