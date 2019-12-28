TAMPA, Fla. -- A woman is reunited with her long-lost cat thanks to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies took in Eva on Christmas Eve after she showed up at District III's front office and on Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office took to social media hoping the message gets to her owner.

HCSO later found out the cat was micro chipped and a veterinarian was able to find the owner's contact information.

Come to find out, Eva had been missing for at least two years and had not seen her owner since Hurricane Irma. On Friday night, the owner came forward and was able to bring Eva home.

Talk about a pur-fect ending for Eva and her human!