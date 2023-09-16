Bicyclist fatally struck in hit-and-run by gray Ford F-150 in Plant City

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department ( PCPD) responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist and a pickup truck.

According to authorities, the victim, 60-year-old Robert Scott Cook, was traveling westbound near Jap Tucker Rd.

Witnesses said a gray late-model Ford F-150 pickup truck struck Cook from the rear before fleeing the scene.

The truck driver could only be described by witnesses as a middle-aged man.

According to the release, the Plant City Fire Rescue (PCFR) responded to the crash scene and aided the victim, who was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle will have front passenger side damage and will be missing a portion of the front grille, which surrounds the front passenger side headlight.

According to witnesses, the vehicle may be damaged because the exact vehicle struck a pole near Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Station 25, located on E. Trapnell Rd. East of Clemons. Rd.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.