Back to School Bash preparations underway as Titus O'Neil prepares for 8th year of the event

TAMPA, Fla. — Titus O'Neil is no stranger to the Tampa Bay area.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former defensive end for the Florida Gators grew up in the area, going by his real name, Thaddeus Bullard.

Now, he is recognized for his philanthropic efforts through the Bullard Family Foundation.

"This is home for me, I love the Tampa Bay area, not just the city of Tampa, but the entire Tampa Bay area. We do so much great work here and there are so many great people that live here, but there are a lot of people that are in great need." says O'Neil.

Saturday saw the Big Backpack Build take over the gymnasium at the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Magnet Middle School.

Volunteers assembled 15,000 backpacks to be distributed at the Bash, filling them with notebooks, pencils, folders, and other school supplies.

"To put smiles on people's faces and do it in a non-political, non-religious way. it's really about love and the love that was poured into me at a time as a kid when nothing was really truly imaginable to be gained in return," says O'Neil.

The event starts at 9:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 26th, at Raymond James Stadium.

It is entirely free, but you do need to register at the foundation's website.

This year, on top of the backpacks loaded with school goods, there will also be free haircuts, eye and medical exams and more.