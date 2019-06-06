RUSKIN, Fla. — Authorities tell ABC Action News they found the woman suspected of dumping her pets on the side of the road in Ruskin.

Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort, or C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter, told ABC Action News that the woman tried to surrender 10 cats and an elderly dog Tuesday morning along 27th Street. The shelter told the woman they couldn't accept the pets because the shelter was full.

The woman was then caught on camera dumping all 11 of the pets on the side of the road. Authorities say they found the woman but did not release her identity.

ABC Action News was told Hillsborough County plans to charge the woman with 11 counts of animal abandonment, which is a misdemeanor charge.

“She didn’t know what to do and didn’t think it was illegal to abandon the animals," said investigator Roger Mills. “There’s always options. There’s hundreds of rescues out there. If you go online, people will come to you."

Animal investigators told ABC Action News that most of the animals left on the side of the road have been found and will be up for adoption at a pet resource center. Investigators say they are still looking for "a couple of cats and the elderly dog."

Most of the cats are now being cared for the Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center . Even thought they are over capacity, the facility will never turn away an animal being surrendered.