Arrest made after person shot, killed outside Suncoast Credit Union

TAMPA, Fla. — An arrest was made after a person was shot and killed outside of a Suncoast Credit Union.

Tampa Police arrested Jeremiah Harris, Jr., 20, Wednesday night after developing several leads in the case.

Police responded to the bank on Hillsborough Avenue just after 6 a.m. on March 3 after they were called about a person being shot. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man who had been shot lying in the drive-through. The victim was taken to Tampa General, where they were later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told detectives that they had seen Harris wearing clothes and carrying items that matched the suspect in the surveillance video. Detectives stated that "investigative resources" led them to an apartment in Meridian Pointe, where Harris reportedly knew the resident, and executed a search warrant there. Fingerprints from the crime scene were then compared and matched to Harris'.

Detectives were also investigating a separate incident involving Harris at the same bank 11 days prior to the shooting. In that investigation, they said that the victim was at the ATM when Harris approached him, pointed a gun and said, "If you don't give it to me, I'll kill you." Police said the robbery victim was uninjured.

Police said that Harris confessed to both crimes during an interview with detectives. He was then taken to Orient Road Jail and charged with robbery with a firearm and first-degree murder, as well as armed robbery for the Feb. 21 incident.