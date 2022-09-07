8-year-old boy released from hospital after being shot by father

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the 8-year-old boy who was shot and injured by his father in Tampa has been released from the hospital.

On August 29, HSCO said Jermaine Lavanda Bass, 30, shot both his 5-year-old daughter and his 8-year-old son. Both children were taken to Tampa General Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead and the boy was in critical condition.

In a press conference on August 30, Sheriff Chad Chronister said Bass was charged with premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

HSCO said the 8-year-old boy underwent surgery and continued to recover in the hospital. Officials said the boy was released from the hospital on Wednesday, September 7. The family is asking for privacy at this time.

