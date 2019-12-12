$50K reward offered for information on serial bank robber in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identity and arrest of a Tampa Bay serial bank robber who is suspected of shooting a Brink's driver and Good Samaritan in Brandon.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the serial bank robber shot a Brink's driver twice as he attempted to replenish cash in the ATM at the entrance of GTE Financial, located on East Bloomingdale Avenue in Brandon. The suspect also shot a Good Samaritan who attempted to help the Brink's driver during the incident.

Aside from the attempted bank robbery in Brandon, "the unknown subject is wanted in five bank robberies in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties," according to a multi-agency task force, which includes the FBI Tampa Division, ATF Tampa Field Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department and St. Petersburg Police Department.

The dates and locations of the bank robberies include:

October 22, 2018 | Mid-Florida Credit Union, 825 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, Florida

February 22, 2019 | Mid-Florida Credit Union, 3202 West Waters Avenue, Tampa, Florida

June 19, 2019 | Mid-Florida Credit Union, 4300 Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park, Florida

August 27, 2019 | Suncoast Credit Union, 3234 South Miller Road, Valrico, Florida

October 9, 2019 | Mid-Florida Credit Union, 29383 US 19 North, Clearwater, Florida

The task force added that they believe the suspect is also connected to two St. Petersburg carjackings, which occurred on 4th Street North on August 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019.

The suspect is described as a slender black man who is approximately 30 to 40 years old, 5’10” to 6’0” feet tall and wears a black/gray dreadlocks wig and possible gold teeth.

The task force said, "the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa FBI Field Office (813) 253-1000 or submit a tip at: www.tips.fbi.gov. You can also call ATF’s tip line, 1-888-ATF-TIPS or submit a tip at: TampaFIG@atf.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) www.crimestopperstb.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The $50,000 reward allocation is as follows:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in the bank robbery cases.

is offering a reward of up to for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in the bank robbery cases. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the unknown suspect involved in the carjacking cases.

is offering a reward of up to for information leading to the arrest of the unknown suspect involved in the carjacking cases. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in the bank robberyand carjacking cases. (Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay can only guarantee your anonymity for tips submitted through the Crime Stoppers program.)

is offering a reward of up to for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in the bank robberyand carjacking cases. (Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay can only guarantee your anonymity for tips submitted through the Crime Stoppers program.) Mid-Florida Credit Union is offering a reward of up to $12,000 for information leading to the arrest of the unknown suspect involved in the bank robbery cases.

is offering a reward of up to for information leading to the arrest of the unknown suspect involved in the bank robbery cases. Brink’s is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect in the Brink’s armed robbery and shooting.

The public is reminded that all individuals are innocent until proven guilty.