4-car crash kills driver ejected from pickup truck: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A four-car crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County killed one person on Wednesday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP stated that all four vehicles were traveling north on I-75 when a pickup truck slowed for traffic and was struck from behind by a second pickup truck around 4:18 p.m.

The impact of the collision caused the second pickup truck to travel to the median and overturn, while the first pickup truck entered the path of a sedan. The sedan then struck the first pickup truck along the passenger side, ejecting the driver from the truck.

The first pickup truck continued to travel to the right until it struck the left rear of a second sedan, entered the shoulder and collided with a fence. Both sedans came to a final rest along the outside shoulder.

The driver of the first pickup truck, a 42-year-old Brandon man, passed away at the scene of the crash. Neither pickup driver was wearing a seatbelt.