Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2 dead, 1 seriously injured after driver runs red light, FHP says

No one involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt
crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 12:25:58-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are dead, and another is seriously injured after a driver ran a red light Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck was traveling southeast on Nebraska Avenue when it entered the intersection of Nebraska and Florida Avenue around 8:35 p.m.

The pickup truck then failed to stop for a red light, subsequently colliding with an SUV traveling northeast on Florida Avenue.

Both vehicles rotated before coming to a final rest in the intersection and east shoulder.

The pickup truck driver, a 46-year-old man, passed away after being taken to a local hospital. A 32-year-old female passenger of the SUV also passed away at the crash site.

The SUV driver, a 33-year-old man, was seriously injured.

None of the parties involved were wearing seatbelts during the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.