2 dead, 1 seriously injured after driver runs red light, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are dead, and another is seriously injured after a driver ran a red light Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck was traveling southeast on Nebraska Avenue when it entered the intersection of Nebraska and Florida Avenue around 8:35 p.m.

The pickup truck then failed to stop for a red light, subsequently colliding with an SUV traveling northeast on Florida Avenue.

Both vehicles rotated before coming to a final rest in the intersection and east shoulder.

The pickup truck driver, a 46-year-old man, passed away after being taken to a local hospital. A 32-year-old female passenger of the SUV also passed away at the crash site.

The SUV driver, a 33-year-old man, was seriously injured.

None of the parties involved were wearing seatbelts during the time of the crash.