10 kittens rescued from house fire in Hillsborough County

DOVER, Fla. — Ten kittens were rescued from a house fire in Dover on Thursday, according to officials.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said crews are still at the scene of the fire, which broke out at a home on West Trapnell Road in Dover around 12:37 p.m.

When crews first arrived, they found the home was fully involved in the fire. Firefighters then conducted a search of the residence while crews outside used hose lines to battle the blaze.

During the search, they found and were able to rescue ten kittens. HCFR said the blaze was controlled in 20 minutes.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

One person was transported in stable condition and no firefighters were injured. HCFR is still working to determine the cause of the fire.