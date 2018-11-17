Officials release information on what caused crash that killed 24-year-old Sarasota drag racer

SEBRING, Fla. — Highlands County Deputies are investigating after a 24-year-old drag racer died after crashing her vehicle during an exhibition run on Thursday night.

Katarina Moller, 24, of Sarasota, was reportedly driving a jet dragster at Sebring International Raceway at the time of the crash. A jet car is a car propelled by a jet engine.

Moller was making her first run in the car at Sebring’s regular drag racing event. Investigators say that the single-vehicle exhibition run occurred on the track located along the start/finish straight, which was being utilized for the 1/8th-mile drag racing event.

Investigators say that during the first of two scheduled exhibition runs, Moller’s dragster was observed drifting from the left lane towards the center line. As it crossed the center line during the run, the dragster struck a timing device located between lanes at the drag racing finish line.

A parachute was observed to have deployed at or around this same time.

As the dragster continued down the track, it drifted further right, scraping the right side retaining barrier wall before coming to rest after a low-speed impact with a tire barrier near Turn One on the race track.

Track safety officials and Emergency Medical personnel immediately responded to the crash site, where Moller was pronounced deceased on scene.

While the District 10 Medical Examiner has not issued the final autopsy report, the preliminary investigation has determined that a piece of debris, presumably from the timing device, struck Moller’s helmet, which is what caused her death.

If you have any information related to this incident or video of the incident, please contact Detective Chris Cloud by email at detectives@highlandssheriff.org, or by telephone 863-402-7250.

Moller, who went by the nickname Kat, was a regular, and very popular, racer at local short tracks and a driver for Larsen Motorsports in the jet dragster. She was in her fifth season with Larsen.

Chris Larsen, CEO of Larsen Motorsports expressed deep sympathy and heartbreak for the Moller family.

“Kat has been part of our racing family for 5 years and we cannot begin to express our sorrow,” stated Larsen.

"She was trained properly, something freaky had to happen, I just pray it happened quickly," said trainer Bill Lee.

“We knew Kat well and were big fans of her personality and her driving skill,” said Wayne Estes, president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway. “Sebring International Raceway and the entire racing community are heartbroken.”