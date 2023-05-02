Highlands County man, girlfriend accused of abusing 9-year-old

AVON PARK, Fla. — A man in Highlands County and his girlfriend are facing charges after they were arrested for aggravated child abuse on Monday.

The sheriff's office said the allegations against Jack Young, 54, and Ashlee Marshall, 34, came to light after the 9-year-old victim, Young's grandson, ran away on April 14.

Authorities said the search for the boy, who was eventually found hiding under a car in his neighbor's yard, included a search of the home on S.R. 17 in Avon Park.

A detective with the Special Victim's Unit said the condition of the boy's room "did not compare" to the worst prison cells he's seen over his 17-year career, according to a press release.

The boy's room at the home was an addition built out of plywood and was described by the sheriff's office as "filthy" with an overwhelming smell of urine.

According to a press release, the plywood room has holes in the wall large enough for insects and rodents to get inside. Authorities said the boy's bed was only an egg crate-style piece of thin foam.

The sheriff's office said the door to the room was a piece of plywood that was impossible for the victim to move. An interview with the boy further revealed that the piece of plywood was often screwed shut while he was inside, according to a press release.

The victim told authorities he was often confined to his room long enough that he was forced to soil himself, and he was only allowed to shower once a week, the press release said.

The sheriff's office said there was a camera installed in the room that the victim would have to yell at to ask to be let out, and authorities said he would often get no response.

The victim also told authorities he was denied food at times as a punishment and was physically abused by Young, according to the press release.

The sheriff's office said there were dog kennels in the living room that were, "much cleaner and in better condition than the room where the boy lived."

The sheriff's office said two other children in the home, who are now in DCF custody along with the victim, confirmed the boy's statements.