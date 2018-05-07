Deputy shot in the head, critically injured in Lake Placid

WFTS Webteam, Lauren St. Germain
10:45 PM, May 6, 2018
5 hours ago

A Highlands County deputy was critically injured after being shot in the head in Lake Placid on Sunday evening.

WFTS Assignment Desk
 LAKE PLACID, Fla — A Highlands County deputy was critically injured after being shot in the head in Lake Placid on Sunday evening. 

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Deputy William Gentry, 40, responded to 234 Baltimore Way to speak with a neighbor who was suspected of shooting a cat.

Once Deputy Gentry got to the front door, Joseph Edward Ables, 69, allegedly shot Deputy Gentry. This happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

WATCH: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Press Conference:

Deputies said they arrested and took Ables into custody on the scene.

As of Monday morning, Ables faces five charges including attempted murder without premeditation, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer with violence, destroying or tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

Deputy Gentry is still in critical condition after being airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital.

 

 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

