Deputy shot in the head, critically injured in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, Fla — A Highlands County deputy was critically injured after being shot in the head in Lake Placid on Sunday evening.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Deputy William Gentry, 40, responded to 234 Baltimore Way to speak with a neighbor who was suspected of shooting a cat.

Once Deputy Gentry got to the front door, Joseph Edward Ables, 69, allegedly shot Deputy Gentry. This happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

WATCH: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Press Conference:

Deputies said they arrested and took Ables into custody on the scene.

As of Monday morning, Ables faces five charges including attempted murder without premeditation, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer with violence, destroying or tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

Deputy Gentry is still in critical condition after being airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital.

I have spoken with @HighCoSheriff Blackman on the deputy shot tonight & offered all state resources. Hurting a LEO is pure evil & we won't stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO & all the brave LEOs who go above & beyond every day to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 7, 2018

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.