Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Silver Alert issued for a Hernando County woman with dementia

silver alert.png
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
silver alert.png
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 22:20:29-04

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) issued a silver alert for a Brooksville woman with dementia.

According to HCSO, Joan Kaloustian was last seen on Monday, July 17 around 4 p.m. at her home in the Highpoint subdivision while her family was visiting. Authorities said, at some point between that time and Wednesday evening Kaloustian left her home in her white Dodge Caravan, with a license plate reading JX37U.

If you have seen Joan Kaloustian or know where she currently is please call 911 or the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.