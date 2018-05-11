Peg Leg Pirates donate tricycle to 2-year-old with prosthetic legs

TAMPA — A two-year-old boy with prosthetic legs has a new way of getting around all thanks to a giving group of pirates.

Kenneth Parker was born with tibial hemimelia, missing several bones including in his legs.

"They told us the only way he’d be about to walk was if we amputated his legs so at nine months we decided to do the operation. They did one leg and then the next." Totyana Wallace-Harris, Kenneth's mom, said.

Wallace-Harris says it has been a tough journey but the Shriners hospital has helped so much

"Just to see him walk is amazing," she said.

But he’s not just walking. Now he's riding a brand new tricycle.

"It helps them exercise and get the physical therapy they need," said Michael Sutorus from "Ye Notorious Krewe of the Peg Leg Pirates."

"Ye Notorious Krewe of the Peg Leg Pirates” donated the custom made tricycle to Kenneth just like they have to dozens of other amputees in the Bay Area, to help them be more mobile.

"They can be like other children and have a bike," said Sutorus.

And for Kenneth’s family they say this gift to him is so big.

"I feel so blessed. I just see a bright future for him. I’m not sure what he’s going to be but I just know he’s going to be something great," said Wallace-Harris.