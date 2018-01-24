Deputies search for suspect after two people shot in Brooksville

Residents warned to stay indoors

WFTS Webteam
10:02 PM, Jan 23, 2018
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after two people were shot in a Brooksville neighborhood Tuesday night.

Deputies say the incident occurred on Thorncrest Ave in the Hill ‘n Dale neighborhood.

According to their Facebook page, deputies are asking Brooksville residents to stay indoors as the search for the suspect continues. 

They say residents should call 9-1-1 to report any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story. Refresh for update. 

