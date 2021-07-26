Woman shot, killed by 72-year-old family member at a BioSpine surgery center in Hernando County

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A woman who was shot at a surgery center by a man she knew has died, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a 72-year-old man shot the woman, whose identity is not being released due to Marsy's Law, at the BioSpine Institute on Mariner Boulevard Monday morning during his scheduled appointment.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies entered the office, checked on those still inside, and eventually found the suspect and victim in an examination room.

The victim had been shot multiple times and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition; where she later died during surgery. The suspect, according to HCSO, had one gunshot wound and was taken into custody. At this time, it is unknown if he shot himself.

While the exact relationship between the victim and suspect has not been released, deputies said the two are members of the same family.

During the incident, HCSO said there were more than 10 people inside the doctor's office complex, including the doctor, nurses, office staff, and patients. While none of them were hurt, they did run to neighboring businesses and the church next door after hearing shots fired.

“We are trying to be a good neighbor. Jesus told us to love our neighbors as ourselves. This is just one way we could be a good neighbor to some folks that were hurting today and open up our doors and provide a location for them to have a safe place to come to,” said Sam Maihack, pastor at Mariner United Methodist Church.

HCSO said during entry into the building, one deputy sustained a minor injury (cut), but was treated on the scene and released.

"Due to issues that can be described as domestic in nature, the suspect confessed to both planning and carrying out the act of killing the victim," HCSO said in a press release.

The suspect is being charged with murder in the first degree/premeditated/domestic.

BioSpine released the following statement: