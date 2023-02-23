Search for Brooksville 2-year-old enters 2nd day

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The search for a missing 2-year-old in Brooksville enters its second day on Friday.

Joshua Rowland, known as JJ, was reported missing around noon on Thursday. He was last seen in the area of Yontz Road between Cobb Road and Ponce DeLeon.

JJ was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants. He has blonde, curly hair and hazel eyes. He's 2 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Authorities said on Thursday it was believed JJ left the home while his parent was asleep.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said nearly 60 law enforcement personnel searched for JJ until the search was concluded on Thursday evening just after 8:30 p.m. However, officials said the aviation unit continued searching for a few hours after that.

Sheriff Nienhuis said the family waited about an hour before reporting the child missing. HCSO said a witness saw JJ in the front yard playing with dogs around 10:40 a.m.

"As of right now, we have no indication that he was abducted or he wandered off; we just don’t know what happened. Unfortunately, the time delay did not help us any," said Sheriff Nienhuis.

A statewide missing child alert was issued for JJ on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff said the area they are searching is complicated because it's heavily wooded.

"If you live anywhere near this location, please check your property. He's a 2-year-old boy that's very rambunctious and probably acts older than he actually is, so he might have gotten further away than we anticipate," said Sheriff Nienhuis.

"We have done a neighborhood canvas several times, not only talking to neighbors but also searching homes in the area."

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook early Friday morning that anyone interested in volunteering for the search should report to the convenience store at the corner of Cobb Road and Fort Dade Avenue anytime after 8:15 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to bring a valid ID or driver's license as HCSO employees will conduct a brief background check on site. Volunteers are also advised to wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the heavily wooded area.

HCSO also advises volunteers to bring something to stay hydrated.

If you see JJ, please call 911.