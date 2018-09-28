Red Tide Update: Concentrations decrease in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota

Medium concentrations in or offshore of Pinellas County have been reported in the past week, low to high concentrations offshore of Hillsborough County, background to high concentrations in Manatee County, background to high concentrations in or offshore of Sarasota County, background to medium concentrations in Charlotte County, background to high concentrations in or offshore of Lee County, and low concentrations in Collier County.
Respiratory irritation continues to be reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee, and Collier counties. Respiratory irritation was not reported in Northwest Florida over the past week.