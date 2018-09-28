Red Tide Update: Concentrations decrease in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota

The newest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission shows a general decrease in Red Tide concentrations for parts of the Tampa Bay area.

According to the FWC, patchier bloom conditions are being reported in areas of Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Collier counties— which suggests decreasing concentrations.

A bloom the Red Tide extends approximately 130 miles of coastline from northern Pinellas to southern Lee counties.

Patches can be found about 10 miles offshore of Hillsborough County, but at fewer sites relative to last week.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | RED TIDE IN TAMPA BAY

Red Tide has also been observed in Pasco County.

Medium concentrations in or offshore of Pinellas County have been reported in the past week, low to high concentrations offshore of Hillsborough County, background to high concentrations in Manatee County, background to high concentrations in or offshore of Sarasota County, background to medium concentrations in Charlotte County, background to high concentrations in or offshore of Lee County, and low concentrations in Collier County.

Respiratory irritation continues to be reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee, and Collier counties. Respiratory irritation was not reported in Northwest Florida over the past week.