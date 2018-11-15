Three major Florida races wrapping up machine recounts

RECOUNTS UNDERWAY IN FLORIDA In the Tampa Bay Area (and statewide), recounts are underway for U.S. Senator, Governor of Florida, Commissioner of Agriculture and Florida State Senate District 18

U.S. Senator | Governor Rick Scott vs. Incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson

| Governor Rick Scott vs. Incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson Governor of Florida | Republican Ron DeSantis vs. Democrat Andrew Gillum

| Republican Ron DeSantis vs. Democrat Andrew Gillum Commissioner of Agriculture | Republican Matt Caldwell vs. Democrat Nikki Fried

| Republican Matt Caldwell vs. Democrat Nikki Fried Florida State Senate, District 18 | Republican Incumbent Dana Young vs. Democrat Janet Cruz

| Republican Incumbent Dana Young vs. Democrat Janet Cruz In the state of Florida, recounts are also underway for State House of Representatives District 26 and District 89

State House of Representatives, District 26 | Republican Elizabeth Fetterhoff vs. Democrat Incumbent Petrick Henry

| Republican Elizabeth Fetterhoff vs. Democrat Incumbent Petrick Henry State House of Representatives, District 89 | Republican Mike Caruso vs. Democrat Jim Bonfiglio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the potential recounts in Florida’s U.S. Senate and governor elections (all times local):

7:45 a.m. Thursday

A federal judge is giving thousands of Florida voters until this weekend to fix their ballots if they haven’t been counted due to mismatched signatures.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled early Thursday that current Florida law on mail-in ballots places a substantial burden on voters. The ruling comes as Florida is wrapping up a recount in three statewide races.

Walker did not go along with a request from Democrats to count all ballots with mismatched signatures. Instead he ordered that local election officials give voters until 5 p.m. on Saturday to correct the problem so that their ballots can be counted.

State officials testified in court that nearly 4,000 ballots have already been rejected because local canvassing boards decided the signature that was mailed-in doesn’t match the signature on file.

3:01 a.m. Thursday

Florida’s bumpy recount election reaches a pivotal point Thursday as most counties across the state complete reviews that could determine the next senator and governor in one of America’s top political battlegrounds.

Barring a dramatic last minute court-mandated extension, Florida counties face a 3 p.m. deadline to wrap up their machine recounts. Some counties have warned that they may not be able to make the deadline.

The machine recount may essentially bring a conclusion to the governor’s race. Republican Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Andrew Gillum by 0.41 percentage points in unofficial results, but the election won’t be certified until Tuesday.

Unofficial results in the U.S. Senate race have Republican Gov. Rick Scott ahead of Nelson by 0.14 percentage points, which will almost certainly send it to another recount that will last through the weekend.

3:45 p.m. Wednesday

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson's campaign is suing a north Florida elections official in an effort to get copies of ballots that were emailed in possible violation of state law.

Nelson's campaign filed the lawsuit against Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen on Wednesday. The lawsuit asks a judge to order Andersen to turn over records to the campaign.

Andersen has acknowledged to media outlets that he accepted 147 ballots by email even though that's barred by state law. Andersen said the voters were displaced by Hurricane Michael, telling a Panhandle television station that anyone who objects "ought to be ashamed."

The lawsuit seeks to get copies of the ballots that were emailed or faxed as well as any instructions telling voters they could email their ballots.

1:25 p.m. Wednesday

Florida election officials have asked federal prosecutors to investigate whether Florida Democrats put out false information that could have resulted in voters having their ballots disqualified.

Last week, a top attorney in the Department of State wrote a letter to three Florida federal prosecutors that asked them to review "irregularities" related to mail-in ballots. The department included information that showed that voters were given the wrong deadline to fix any problems with those ballots.

Current law requires the signatures on mail-in ballots and a voter's registration form to match. If the signatures do not match, a voter has until the day before Election Day to fix the problem.

But four supervisors turned over information that showed the official forms were changed by Democratic Party operatives. The new deadline said voters had until two days after the election to fix any problems.

12:45 p.m. Wednesday

It's unclear whether one of Florida's largest counties will make a looming recount deadline after their machines malfunctioned.

Tallying machines in Palm Beach County overheated and caused mismatched results with the recount of 174,000 early voting ballots. The machine recount is supposed to be finished by Thursday.

Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher said that the machines are "old" and were not designed to work around the clock. Bucher compared it to trying to drive an old car from Florida to Los Angeles.

The county was already behind because it can't recount multiple races simultaneously. The staff worked overnight to recount early votes again.

Florida is doing a recount in three state races, including a tight battle for U.S. Senate.

11:10 a.m. Wednesday

Florida Gov. Rick Scott will step down from the state panel responsible for certifying the results in the state's highly contested elections.

Daniel Nordby, a lawyer for the Republican governor, told a federal judge Wednesday that Scott will recuse himself from the state's canvassing commission. The commission is a three-member panel that officially signs off on election results in state and federal races.

Scott is locked in a tight Senate race against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson that is the subject of an ongoing recount.

The League of Women Voters of Florida and another group have filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Scott from any official control over the election. Scott appoints the state's chief election official responsible for ordering recounts. Ballots, however, are counted by local election officials.

10:55 a.m. Wednesday

Rick Scott is Florida's Republican governor, not a senator-elect.

Yet there he was at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's left shoulder Wednesday when the Kentucky Republican welcomed GOP senators who will take their seats in January when the new Congress is sworn in.

Scott holds the narrowest of leads over Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, and a recount is ongoing.

During a brief photo op in McConnell's Capitol office, Scott did not reply to a question about whether he contends there was fraud in the election.

President Donald Trump and Scott have accused elections supervisors in two Florida Democratic counties of fraud without offering evidence. State law enforcement and elections officials have said no fraud complaints have been filed.

7:15 a.m. Wednesday

The Palm Beach County elections supervisor says aging equipment has overheated, causing mismatched results in the recount of ballots in Florida’s U.S. Senate race.

Susan Bucher said Tuesday night that the 11-year-old machines began having problems on Monday as early voting ballots were being counted. When the numbers were crunched on Tuesday, they didn’t match.

WPTV says a mechanic was flown in to fix the issues, but Bucher says “we don’t have a lot of assurances.”

She says the machines “started overheating so as a result the tally types are not reconciling properly.” That means about 174,000 early voting ballots in the state’s third most populous county will have to be recounted.

Workers are working around the clock to count the vote, but Bucher has already said they will not meet the state’s Thursday deadline to report the recounted votes. Nearly 600,000 ballots were cast in the county.

12:23 a.m. Wednesday

Florida’s ongoing recount battle will head back to a courtroom on Wednesday as lawyers for Democrats ask a federal judge to set aside the state law that mandates that a vote be thrown out if signatures on mail ballot envelopes don’t match the signature on file with election authorities.

This is the latest skirmish in Florida’s legally mandated vote recount that has drawn national attention, including that of President Donald Trump.

Trump on Tuesday called on Democrat Bill Nelson to admit that he lost to Republican Gov. Rick Scott in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate race and again implying without evidence that officials in two pivotal South Florida counties are trying to steal the election.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate says claims of electoral fraud without evidence by President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott were sowing seeds that could undermine confidence in the democratic process.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum told a packed church of 200 supporters in Orlando Tuesday night that he would fight “with every fiber in my body” to make sure that every vote is counted as Florida’s 67 counties work to complete a machine recount and face the prospect of a manual recount.

The machine recount was triggered in Gillum’s gubernatorial race against his GOP opponent, Ron DeSantis, as well as in the U.S. Senate race between Scott and incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson.

Gillum says claims by Trump and Scott about electoral fraud in counties that were taking time counting ballots were equivalent to trying to disenfranchise voters.

7:25 p.m. Tuesday

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and a Democratic campaign committee are continuing to file lawsuits over the recount now underway in Florida.

Nelson and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee filed two lawsuits Tuesday. One asks a federal judge to set aside looming deadlines for machine and hand recounts of ballots to give all counties time to complete recounts.

Nelson is trying to win a fourth term but is trailing Republican Gov. Rick Scott in a tight race.

Marc Elias, a campaign attorney for Nelson, said every county should be given a chance to finish recounting the ballots in the race. There are concerns that some large counties will not be able to finish a hand recount if it is ordered.

The deadline for the machine recount is Thursday.

6:15 p.m. Tuesday

A Florida circuit judge is suspending looming recount deadlines, but her ruling applies to Palm Beach County only and does not apply to the U.S. Senate race between Bill Nelson and Rick Scott.

Leon County Judge Karen Gievers ruled Tuesday that a machine recount in two other statewide elections, including the race for governor, can go beyond Thursday’s deadline. Gievers also extended the deadline for a legislative race.

Jim Bonfiglio, a Democrat running for the Legislature, filed the lawsuit asking that recount deadlines be suspended.

Gievers agreed to the delay because Palm Beach does not have enough machines to do four recounts at the same time.

However, the case moved to federal court so that extension does not apply.

3:05 a.m. Tuesday

Florida's election recount of its Senate and governor's races is chugging along as more irregularities are uncovered.

Bay County revealed Monday that it had allowed some hurricane-displaced voters to cast their ballots by email -- a violation of state law.

Manatee County had to restart its recount after getting about a quarter finished because someone forgot to push a button.

And in oft-criticized Broward County, additional sheriff's deputies were sent to guard ballots and voting machines. A judge said no Republican who has publicly alleged fraud in Broward's process has filed a criminal complaint. That list includes President Donald Trump and Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott's Senate contest against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is one race being recounted. Republican Ron DeSantis is leading Andrew Gillum in the governor race.

8:30 p.m. Monday

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has expressed outrage that some voters in hurricane-ravaged Bay County had been allowed to vote by email against state rules.

Gillum spoke Monday evening at an African-American church in Boynton Beach.

Elections Supervisor Mark Andersen in heavily Republican Bay County told the Miami Herald earlier on Monday that he allowed about 150 people to cast ballots by email, which is illegal under state law.

“These are the stories that we know,” Gillum said. “Imagine the ones that we don’t.”

President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Monday that the election should be called for Gillum’s Republican opponent, Ron DeSantis, and Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate. Trump said an honest vote count is no longer possible.

Gillum disagreed with the tweet, saying, “Not one supervisor, not one governor, not one president — if that’s what we want to call him— should be able to take away our sense of hope.”

Gillum questioned the Republicans’ rush to stop counting votes when the new governor won’t be sworn in until January.

6:30 p.m. Monday

Two voter rights groups are suing to prevent Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate, from having any role in the general election recount.

Common Cause Florida and the League of Women Voters of Florida filed the federal lawsuit Monday in Tallahassee. The groups are seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to remove Scott from any role in the recount of the 2018 Florida general election.

The groups previously sent Scott a letter urging him to recognize the conflict of interest in overseeing the recount of his own U.S. Senate race. The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond when asked if Scott would recuse himself from the certification but said Scott has previously certified elections when he’s been on the ballot.

Scott, a Republican, holds a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson. The margin was close enough to trigger an automatic recount under Florida law.

4:30 p.m. Monday

Election officials in a Florida county battered by Hurricane Michael last month allowed about 150 displaced voters to cast ballots by email, even though it’s not allowed under state law.

The Miami Herald reports that Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen defended that decision Monday.

Andersen told the newspaper that parts of the county remained shut off by law enforcement, preventing people from reaching their homes. The displaced voters were allowed to scan and email their ballots to the elections office. Andersen said all the ballots were verified by signature.

Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle Oct. 10 as a devastating Category 4 storm. On Oct. 18, Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order extending early voting and designating more voting locations in the eight counties, including Bay. A statement that accompanied the order specifically prohibited votes being returned by email or fax.

2 p.m. Monday

Lawyers for the Republican and Democratic parties and their candidates have agreed to add three more sheriff’s deputies to monitor the recount of the Florida governor and Senate races at the Broward County election supervisor’s office.

Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter earlier Monday suggested that the sides agree on a suggestion of putting the additional law enforcement officers at the office of Brenda Snipes, where the county’s votes are being counted. He said this would be a measure that could help reassure citizens that the integrity of the Florida recount is being protected.

The judge said he’s seen no evidence of wrongdoing in the vote counting in Broward County and urged lawyers on all sides to “ramp down the rhetoric.”

Lawyers for Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate campaign were seeking security for the ballots and the machines. Unofficial election results show Scott leading incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson by just 0.14 percentage points.

1 p.m. Monday

A spokesman for Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate campaign says the lawyer for incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson “seems to be content filing frivolous and laughable lawsuits.”

The Nelson campaign sued the Florida Department of State on Monday in an effort to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked before Election Day but not delivered before the polls closed Tuesday. Attorney Marc Elias says voters should not be disenfranchised because of mail delivery delays that weren’t their fault.

Unofficial election results show Scott leading Nelson by 0.14 percentage points as a mandatory statewide recount continues.

Scott campaign spokesman Chris Hartline calls the lawsuit “nothing short of a legal white flag of surrender.”

Also Monday, a South Florida judge presiding over an emergency hearing brought by the Scott campaign regarding ballot security during the recount urged lawyers on both sides to “ramp down the rhetoric.”

Noon

A Florida judge said he’s seen no evidence of wrongdoing in the vote-counting in Broward County and urged all sides to “ramp down the rhetoric.”

Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter said during emergency hearing Monday that there is a need to reassure citizens that the integrity of the Florida recount is being protected.

To that point, he urged lawyers for Rick Scott and others representing the Republican and Democratic parties and their candidates as well as the Broward County elections office to agree on some minor additions in security, including the addition of three more law enforcement officers to keep an eye on things.

And the judge says that if anyone any evidence of voter fraud or irregularities, they should report it to law enforcement.

11:30 a.m. Monday

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is suing the Florida Department of State in an effort to count vote-by-mail ballots that were postmarked before Election Day but not delivered before polls closed.

Nelson’s attorney, Marc Elias, filed the lawsuit Monday, saying voters should not be disenfranchised because of mail delivery delays that aren’t their fault. Unofficial election results show Nelson trailing Republican Gov. Rick Scott by 0.14 percentage points.

As an example, he cited the Miami-Dade County postal facility that was evacuated when because explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats were processed there.

“Florida’s 7 p.m. Election Day receipt deadline for vote by mail ballots burdens the right to vote of eligible voters,” the suit said.

Elias wants all ballots postmarked before Nov. 6 to be counted if they are received within 10 days of the election.

10 a.m. Monday

Gov. Rick Scott wants law enforcement to impound Broward County's voting machines and ballots when they're not being used during the Florida recount.

Lawyers for Scott's Senate campaign were asking Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter on Monday to give custody of all voting machines and ballots to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement whenever they're not being used.

The recount is already secured by police outside and deputies inside, with both parties and campaigns monitoring the entire process. Once calibration tests are completed on the ballot scanning machines, vote-counting will continue around the clock. So it's unclear when any machines or ballots would be "not in use."

Scott says Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes has a history of violating state law during vote-counting.

The recount was triggered because Scott led Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson by just 0.14 percentage points.

12:14 a.m. Monday

Mishaps, protests, and litigation are overshadowing the vote recount in Florida's pivotal races for governor and U.S. Senate, recalling the 2000 presidential fiasco in the premier political battleground state.

All 67 counties face a Thursday deadline to complete recounts. Half began last weekend amid early drama focused on Broward and Palm Beach counties, home to large concentrations of Democratic voters.

The recount was ordered Saturday after unofficial results showed Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis leading Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by 0.41 percentage points for governor. Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson was 0.14 percentage points for the Senate.

The recount is unprecedented even in a state notorious for settling elections by razor-thin margins.

8 p.m. - Sunday

The Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum, has told an overflow crowd at an African-American church that voter disenfranchisement isn't just about being blocked from the polling booth.

Gillum said Sunday evening that disenfranchisement also includes absentee ballots not being counted and ballots where "a volunteer may have the option of looking at that ballot and deciding that vote is null and void" because of a mismatched signature.

Gillum warned against vote suppression at the close of a day of mishaps, protests and litigation overshadowing the vote recounting in the pivotal races for governor and the U.S. Senate. Gillum has argued each vote should be counted and the process should take its course.

Unofficial results show that Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Gillum the Tallahassee mayor, by less than 0.5 percentage points. In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points.

6:15 p.m - Sunday

The recount of Florida's razor-thin Senate and gubernatorial races is off to a bumpy start with some mishaps and litigation, bringing back memories of the 2000 presidential fiasco.

Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican candidate for Senate, filed suit on Sunday against Brenda Snipes as Broward County's election supervisor. The suit asks a circuit court judge to order law enforcement agents to impound and secure the county's voting machines, tallying devices and ballots "when not in use until such time as any recounts."

The lawsuit says Snipes has failed to account for the number of ballots left to be counted and failed to report results regularly as required by law. The county is emerging as the epicenter of controversy in the recount.

The Florida secretary of state ordered the recounts to be completed by Thursday in all 67 Florida counties.

Unofficial results in the governor's race show Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. In the Senate race, Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points.

2:30 p.m. - Sunday

Delays and some mishaps have marked the start of the recount in Florida's razor-thin Senate and gubernatorial races.

The start of the recount in Florida's Democratic-leaning Broward County was delayed Sunday because of a problem with one of the tabulation machines. The Republican Party attacked Broward's supervisor of elections, Brenda Snipes, of "incompetence and gross mismanagement" following the delay, which was resolved within two hours.

The county, the state's second-most populous, is emerging as the epicenter of controversy in the recount.

Broward officials said they mistakenly counted 22 absentee ballots that had been rejected, mostly because the signature on the return envelope did not match the one on file. It is a problem that appears impossible to fix because the ballots were mixed in with 205 legal ballots. Snipes said it would be unfair to throw out all the ballots.

11:40 a.m. - Sunday

The recounting of Senate and gubernatorial ballots is underway in Florida's second most-populous county after it fixed problems with its machines.

Broward County began counting about 700,000 ballots Sunday after a more than two-hour delay caused by a tested machine that wasn't registering all ballots. Republican representatives asked that all machines be retested and county officials agreed.

The heavily Democratic county is one of two where Republicans have made allegations of possible ballot fraud. State elections and law enforcement officials say they have seen no evidence suggesting the allegations are true.

The Florida secretary of state ordered the recounts Saturday. The count must be completed by Thursday.

Unofficial results show that Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points.

9:40 a.m. - Sunday

The recounting of Senate and gubernatorial ballots has been delayed in Florida's second most-populous county because of problems with the machines.

Broward County is scheduled to begin counting about 700,000 ballots Sunday morning, but a tested machine wasn't registering all ballots. Republican representatives asked that all machines be retested and county officials agreed.

The heavily Democratic county is one of two where Republicans have made allegations of possible ballot fraud. State elections and law enforcement officials say they have seen no evidence suggesting the allegations are true.

The Florida secretary of state ordered the recounts Saturday. The count must be completed by Thursday.

Unofficial results show that Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points.

12:05 a.m. - Sunday

Elections workers are beginning to recount ballots in Florida's U.S. Senate and governor races under a state-ordered review of the two nationally watched races.

Miami-Dade County election officials began feeding ballots into scanning machines Saturday evening, among the first in Florida's 67 counties tasked with a Nov. 15 deadline to submit vote counts to the state.

The Florida secretary of state ordered the recounts Saturday.

Unofficial results show that Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points.

4:30 p.m. - Saturday

Republican Ron DeSantis says Florida election results are clear and he is moving forward as he prepares to be the state’s next governor.

“Those results are clear and unambiguous, just as they were on Election Night,” DeSantis, a former congressman, said in a video posted Saturday on YouTube by the Republican Party of Florida.

Unofficial election results submitted Saturday show DeSantis ahead of Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. Under state law, that margin requires a machine recount of ballots.

While DeSantis said it’s important to follow state law, he added, “With the election behind us, it’s now time to come together as a state as we prepare to serve all Floridians.”

↓Watch↓

3:00 p.m. - Saturday

In a press conference, Andrew Gillum said, "Let me say clearly: I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised, and unapologetic call that we count every single vote."

↓Watch↓

I am replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 10, 2018

Unofficial election results showed Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis ahead of Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. Under state law, such a margin requires a machine recount of ballots.

2:56 p.m. - Saturday

Bill Nelson issued the following statement following the order.

“This process is about one thing: making sure every legal ballot is counted and protecting the right of every Floridian to participate in our democracy. Since Tuesday, the gap has shrunk from roughly 60,000 votes to about 12,500 – the margin has reduced by 78 percent and is now roughly .15 percent. We have every expectation the recount will be full and fair and will continue taking action to ensure every vote is counted without interference or efforts to undermine the democratic process. We believe when every legal ballot is counted we’ll win this election."

2:09 p.m. - Saturday

Following the announcement of the machine recount, President Donald Trump tweeted his thoughts.

Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

1:55 p.m. - Saturday

The Florida secretary of state is ordering recounts in the U.S. Senate and governor races, an unprecedented review of two major races in the state that took five weeks to decide the 2000 presidential election.

Secretary Ken Detzner issued the order on Saturday after the unofficial results in both races fell within the margin that by law triggers a recount.

The unofficial results show that Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points, which will require a machine recount of ballots.

In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points, which will require a hand recount of ballots from tabulation machines that couldn't determine which candidate got the vote.

12:40 p.m. - Saturday

The deadline to submit unofficial vote tallies in Florida’s election has passed.

County elections supervisors had until noon Saturday to submit results. Now the state must announce whether recounts are needed in the U.S. Senate and governor races.

As the deadline arrived, Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points in the governor’s race, which would require a machine recount of ballots.

In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson was less than 0.25 percentage points, which would require a hand recount of ballots in which tabulation machines couldn’t detect a vote.