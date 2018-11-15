Manual recounts ordered for US Senate, Commissioner of Agriculture & State Senate Race

Unofficial Florida election results show that the governor's race seems to be settled after a machine recount but the U.S. Senate race is heading for a hand recount.

Florida's Secretary of State ordered a manual recount in the state's hotly contested U.S. Senate race on Thursday evening.

Unofficial results posted on a state website show the margin between U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott is still thin enough to trigger a second review. State law requires a hand recount of races with margins of 0.25 percentage points or less.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections told ABC Action News that they have received manual recount orders for US Senate and Commissioner of Agriculture.

In Hillsborough County, a manual recount has also been ordered for the State Senator District 18 race between Janet Cruz and Dana Young,

Counties have until Sunday to inspect the ballots that did not record a vote when put through the machines. Those ballots are re-examined to see whether the voter skipped the race or marked the ballot in a way that the machines cannot read but can be deciphered.

The election will be certified Tuesday.

