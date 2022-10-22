Watch Now
World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens to the public

Posted at 8:12 PM, Oct 21, 2022
(WXYZ) — SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain, the world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge, is now open after months of construction.

It's built between the peaks of McLouth to Disciples Ridge at Boyne Mountain and is modeled after the famous Gatlinburg SkyBridge at Boyne's sister property, the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee.

The timber design is a nod to the logging industry history in Northern Michigan, and the lumber was sourced from Matelski Lumber in Boyne Falls.

In all, the bridge is 118 feet high and 1,203 feet long, and guests will ride one of several chairlifts to the mountain's top and take a walk across the bridge. It was designed by Experiential Resources, which also designed the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.

It costs $25 for adults to have all-day access in the fall, and it's open 10 a.m. to dusk from Oct. 15 through Oct. 31.

In November, it will be open Friday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Dec. 9-20, the bridge will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily from Dec. 21 through Jan. 7.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.

