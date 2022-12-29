World population to be at 7.9 B by New Year's Day

The U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday that it projects the world population to be 7.9 billion people by New Year's Day 2023.

The agency said the count should stand at 7,942,645,086 on Jan. 1, 2023. That would be an increase of 94% from New Year's Day 2022.

4.3 births and 2.0 deaths are expected around the world every second.

In the U.S., the population on New Year's Day 2023 is expected to be at 334.2 million people. That's an increase of about 47% from New Year's Day 2022.

Net migration is projected to add one person to the U.S. population every 32 seconds.

Births, net migration and deaths all combine to have the U.S. population increase by one person every 27 seconds, the Census Bureau said.