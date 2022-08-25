Woman unknowingly drives to work with naked man passed out in back of vehicle

A woman drove from Rhode Island to Massachusetts before realizing a naked man was passed out in the back of her vehicle, authorities said.

According to CBS News, the man got in the vehicle after the woman started it at her home and then went back inside.

Police said the man fell asleep on the rear seat floor.

The woman reportedly drove about 30 miles to work before discovering the man.

CBS News reports the woman called 911. When officers arrived, they woke the man up. They said he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana earlier in the day.

According to WPRI, a CBS affiliate in Rhode Island, the woman said the man never threatened or injured her. He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

