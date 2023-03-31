What happens now that Donald Trump has been indicted?

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump in connection with a case of payments he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

As of Thursday evening, the specific charges connected to the indictment were unknown. A judge will have to unseal the indictment documents before the charges can be made public knowledge.

There were no significant protests in New York as of Thursday night, but police sources confirmed to Scripps News that NYPD had been asked to prepare for full deployment on Friday.

In a Thursday statement following the indictment, Trump called it "political persecution," and decried "weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent."

The Associated Press reports the Manhattan District Attorney's office is coordinating the surrender and arraignment process with Trump lawyers. Exactly when those steps may take place is still not currently known.

SEE MORE: Grand jury votes to indict former President Donald Trump

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com