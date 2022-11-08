Watch Now
TSA agents discover gun inside raw chicken

Posted at 5:58 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 18:03:03-05

TSA officers discovered a gun hidden inside a raw chicken at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The TSA posted an image of the handgun and chicken on Instagram.

It captioned the picture with a poem.

"We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time," the TSA wrote.

Jokes aside, passengers cannot pack a firearm in carry-on luggage.

"You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only," the TSA states on its website.

Attempting to pass a firearm through a security checkpoint could lead to criminal or civil penalties. TSA did not say what happened to the person attempting to get their gun through security in the chicken.

