Trying to quit smoking as your New Year's resolution? These free resources can help

DENVER, C.O. — Quitting smoking is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions. It can also be one of the hardest.

"Nicotine is a really addictive chemical that can make you, when you're not getting it and if you're used to having it, can make you really cranky, make you irritable, can cause you to have a a lower mood, or feel more anxious or more stressed out," said Thomas Ylioja, PhD who is a tobacco cessation expert with National Jewish Health.

But if you are struggling with the side effects of quitting smoking, there are many free resources that can help.

1. Every state has a quitline where you can talk with a coach and get connected to other free tools. Just google your state and "quitline" after it.

2. Many states offer a free short-term supply of nicotine replacement products, like a patch.

3. Talk with your doctor about a prescription quit medication— many health insurers cover this.

As for the motivation piece to it, Ylioja shares some advice.

"The important thing is reminding yourself why you wanted to quit in the first place. So keeping those reasons really front and center," said Ylioja. "What was the reason that you wanted to quit? Was it for better health? Was it to save money? Maybe it was a combination of both. Maybe you're quitting for your family."

National Jewish Health also has a guide that breaks down quitline programs. Click this link to get there.