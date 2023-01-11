TPA affected after FAA orders all airlines to pause domestic flights due to technical issue

TAMPA, Fla. — A computer failure has forced the FAA to order a pause on all domestic flights nationwide, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The pause will occur until 9 a.m. to "allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," according to ABC News.

"THE FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time," the FAA said in a statement announcing the problem.

Multiple flights on TPA's website are currently listed as delayed until 8:00 a.m. or later.

An FAA communication system is experiencing technical issues this morning, impacting some flights nationwide. Please check with your airline for the latest information about your flight schedule. — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) January 11, 2023

The affected system is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots known as NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions). At around 6:30 a.m., there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now," said the FAA in an update issued shortly after their initial announcement. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."

The Department of Transportation is currently investigating the outage.

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

United Airlines was one of the many airlines impacted by the issue.

"The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage," the company said in a statement. "United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline, but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.