Superintendent of Florida's second-largest school district fired after Parkland massacre report

Board members of Broward County Public School fired Superintendent Vickie Cartwright Monday following a grand jury report into a deadly 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Associated Press reported that the board voted 5-4 to fire the superintendent of Florida's second-largest school district, a position Cartwright has been in since the summer of 2021.

The news outlet reported that the motion to fire Cartwright was brought up Monday by Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi, who, alongside four other board members, was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to the South Florida SunSentinel, nothing noted on the meeting's agenda suggested Cartwright would let go.

Cartwright is the latest school official removed from the district following the Feb. 15, 2018, massacre where former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz killed 14 students and three school staff members.

Following a grand jury investigation into the shooting, the news outlet reported that one former official was charged with contract rigging, a former superintendent had perjury charges brought against him, and DeSantis removed four school board members in August.

Earlier this month, the now 24-year-old was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the massacre last year, the Associated Press reported.