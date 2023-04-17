Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket

SpaceX
AP
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)
SpaceX
Posted at 9:25 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 09:25:27-04

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX has called off the first launch attempt of its giant rocket.

Elon Musk and his company had planned to launch the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket Monday morning from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.

SpaceX postponed the launch because of a problem with the first-stage booster.

No people or satellites were aboard for this attempt.

There won't be another attempt until at least Wednesday.

The company plans to use Starship to send astronauts and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.